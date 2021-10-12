Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLXPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Cybin stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $318.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

