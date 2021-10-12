CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $784.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.87.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,567 shares of company stock worth $1,619,961. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

