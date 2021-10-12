CSFB Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.17.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$42.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.76. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.91 and a 1-year high of C$42.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.