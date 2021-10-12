Critical Survey: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 60.55 $29.40 million ($0.43) -55.77

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 147.42%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.51%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -72.96% -40.90% -12.78%

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

