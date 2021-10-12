Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $26.69

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.69, but opened at $27.56. Cricut shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 2,498 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,986,045 shares of company stock worth $116,480,852 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

