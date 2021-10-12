Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $26.69

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.69, but opened at $27.56. Cricut shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 2,498 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,986,045 shares of company stock worth $116,480,852 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
