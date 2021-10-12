Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$2.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$3.34. 838,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

