Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SLVO remained flat at $$5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 206,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

