Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Mark Stevens raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $159,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $118,000.

NASDAQ SLVO remained flat at $$5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

