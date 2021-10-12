CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 11,685 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.