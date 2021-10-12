Cowen Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.18

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from C$1.70 to C$2.18 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,476,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

