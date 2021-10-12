Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $564.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

