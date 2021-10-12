Covington Capital Management Sells 56,946 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 924,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,946 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.