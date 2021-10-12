Covington Capital Management Purchases 4,089 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

