Covington Capital Management Has $27.37 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 205,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,027. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $148.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.