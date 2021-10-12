Covington Capital Management Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

