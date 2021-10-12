Covington Capital Management Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,985 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,466,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.