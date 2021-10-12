Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Raised to €72.00 at Barclays

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covestro has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.