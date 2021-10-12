Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Coupang has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $1,625,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $817,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

