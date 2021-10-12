Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Couchbase stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. 233,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

