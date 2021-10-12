Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Couchbase stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. 233,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
