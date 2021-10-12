Cosmos Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $33.25 or 0.00059080 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $793.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.97 or 0.99995146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00496435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,603,063 coins and its circulating supply is 222,818,460 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

