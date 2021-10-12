Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. Corning has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

