Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

