ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 43,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,602. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.