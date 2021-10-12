Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $17.67

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $18.55. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.
Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.