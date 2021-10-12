Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $17.67

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $18.55. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,337,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

