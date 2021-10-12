Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $19,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $170,140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

NYSE CRC opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,152,284 shares of company stock worth $81,428,037 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

