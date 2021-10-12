Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

