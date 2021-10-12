Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,187.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 105.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.