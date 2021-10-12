Comparing Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Paradigm Medical Industries alerts:

34.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76%

Volatility and Risk

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paradigm Medical Industries and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 3 2 0 2.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.53%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 193.04 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -8.29

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Paradigm Medical Industries beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.