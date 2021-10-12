Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report $184.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $171.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $758.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. 198,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -167.50, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

