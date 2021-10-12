Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.87 Million

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $151.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.97 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $610.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $616.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $633.96 million, with estimates ranging from $628.30 million to $637.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CBU stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

