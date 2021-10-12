Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,659,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period.

IPO opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

