Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 125 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

