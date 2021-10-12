Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $19,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 179,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

