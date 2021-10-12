Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AudioCodes worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUDC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1,464.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AudioCodes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AudioCodes by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

