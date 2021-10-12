Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,911 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

FIDI opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

