Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

