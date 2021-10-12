Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $696,508. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

