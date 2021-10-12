Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

