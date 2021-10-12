Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of AudioCodes worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 134.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 279.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 139,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1,464.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

