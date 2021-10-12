Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 431.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,914 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $93,902,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

