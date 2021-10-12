Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 46,350 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $6,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 295,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BW opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $524.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

