Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 408,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,626. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

