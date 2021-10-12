Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

