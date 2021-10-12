Comcast (CMCSA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/8/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 715,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

