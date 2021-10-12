Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.80 Million

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $150.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $604.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.70 million to $610.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $657.00 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $664.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $34.61. 10,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 54,572 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

