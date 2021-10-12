Coinbase Global, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Shares of COIN opened at $256.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.87. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,162,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

