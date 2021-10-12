Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Down 92.1% in September

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.