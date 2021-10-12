Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

