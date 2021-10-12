CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.55. 103,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.