CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 29,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 148,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

About CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.